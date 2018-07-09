John Patrick ‘Jackie’ Griffin, Lisardboula, Tralee

Reposing at the residence of his niece Maura O’Donoghue in Lisardboula this evening (Mon July 9th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm & tomorrow Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymacelligott at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee.
New Road Traffic Law: Will it Save Lives or Decimate Rural Ireland? – July...
Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae, is adamantly opposed to the new legislation while Donna Price, whose son was killed in a car crash, welcomes it’s...
Saturday Supplement – July 7th, 2018
On The Saturday Supplement this week, Joe McGill takes a boat trip around the south coast of Kerry visiting the Bull, the Cow, and the...
Kerrywide – July 8th, 2018
Horizons – July 8th, 2018
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville 18 Hole Stableford July 1st & 3rd 1st Pauline Mulligan (13) 37 pts 2nd Moira Lynott (15) 34 pts 3rd Mary Corkery (22) 32 pts 4th Marie Mullins...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Evening Sports Update
TENNIS Serena Williams has reached a thirteenth Wimbledon singles quarter final. The seven-time winner needed just 62-minutes to beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-2 . Williams...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 11th July 2018 SSE Airtricity U17 Mark Farren Cup 2nd Round (extra time and pens if needed) 7-00 Cork City v Kerry...