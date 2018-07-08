John Patrick Enright, Knockane, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

