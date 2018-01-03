John O’Neill, Spunkane Cottage, Waterville & formerly of Kenmare Old Ballygriffin, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Rosary this evening (Jan 3rd) at 7pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Waterville.  Reposing tomorrow Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR