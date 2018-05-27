John O’ Rourke, Fountain Court, Tralee & late of Kilmore, Ballyduff & Santry, Dublin.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday evening (May 28th) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Latest News
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 4 Review
Gneeveguilla 3-10 Fossa 2-12 Beale 0-13 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-12 Firies 4-18 Cordal 1-8
Park Win Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
St Brendans Park were 2-0 victors against Killarney Celtic in the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final replay.
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Kilcummin 1-27 Currow 1-14 Kenmare 2-19 Ardfert 0-13 Austin Stacks 1-16 Dromid Pearses 0-9 Ballymacelligott 3-9 Glenflesk 1-15
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 5 Review
Gr A Valentia 3-8 Knocknagoshel 0-6 Gr B Ballyduff 0-15 Dingle 1-11
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 3 Review
Listry 2-11 Keel 1-10 Finuge 4-16 Lispole 3-12 Annascaul 0-12 St Senan's 0-12
Latest Sports
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 4 Review
Gneeveguilla 3-10 Fossa 2-12 Beale 0-13 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-12 Firies 4-18 Cordal 1-8
Park Win Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
St Brendans Park were 2-0 victors against Killarney Celtic in the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final replay.
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Kilcummin 1-27 Currow 1-14 Kenmare 2-19 Ardfert 0-13 Austin Stacks 1-16 Dromid Pearses 0-9 Ballymacelligott 3-9 Glenflesk 1-15