John O’ Rourke, Fountain Court, Tralee & late of Kilmore, Ballyduff & Santry, Dublin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday evening (May 28th) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm  to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR