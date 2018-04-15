John O’ Connor, Park Court Apartments and late of Scrahan Court, Killarney and Ballinskelligs

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’ Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6;30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin, Killarney

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR