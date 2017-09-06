John Morrison, Ogham Rian, Ballinorig, Tralee & formerly of Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

