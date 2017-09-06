John Morrison, Ogham Rian, Ballinorig, Tralee & formerly of Limerick.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Evening Sports Update
GAA Dublin legend Alan Brogan believes the Dubs should fear Mayo ahead of the All Ireland final. The Boys in Blue will face a battle hardened...
Draws Are Announced For FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Kerry/Clare/Desmond Leagues Section . Classic Fc (Kerry) v Ballyheigue Athletic FC (Kerry) . Inter Kenmare FC (Kerry) v CG Killarney (Kerry) . Tralee...
25 Kerry families currently in emergency accomodation
25 families in Kerry are currently living in hotels and B&B accommodation. The figure comes as Fianna Fáil calls for radical action to be taken...
Video of Ballymac family and bat viewed over ten million times
Kerry County Council accused of not protecting wildlife in development of Listowel Bypass
Kerry County Council has been accused of not doing enough to protect wildlife in the development of the proposed Listowel Bypass. Objectors have been making...
Kerry schoolboys/girls League Preview
Fixtures have been confirmed for the first weekend of the Kerry Schoolboys Girls League. Looking at games in the even age group is Padraig Harnett...................