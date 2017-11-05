John Moriarty, Upper Cahercruttera, Inch, Annascaul.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow (Monday) from 3.30pm – 7.30pm.  Requiem Mass for John Moriarty will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Inch, on Tuesday at 11am.  Interment afterwards in Inch Cemetery.

