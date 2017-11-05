Reposing at his residence tomorrow (Monday) from 3.30pm – 7.30pm. Requiem Mass for John Moriarty will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Inch, on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Inch Cemetery.
Latest News
Joan O’Shaughnessy (née O’Connor), Aughacasla, Castlegregory, New York & Park Lane, Tralee.
Reposing at her residence in Park Lane, Tralee, tomorrow Monday from 4pm - 6pm, followed with reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory from 7pm -...
John Moriarty, Upper Cahercruttera, Inch, Annascaul.
Warriors Downed But Lakers Triumph
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors went down 92-63 to UCD Marian in the Men’s Superleague. In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney beat Titans 89-60.
Killarney Athletic Look To Make Home Advantage Count In Munster Champions Trophy
The semi-final of the Munster League Champions Trophy today has Killarney Athletic home to Janesboro from 2 o’clock.
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Cahersiveen 49 Kenmare Kestrels 52 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 89 Gneeveguilla 43 U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons...
Latest Sports
