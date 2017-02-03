John Maher, Windmill Court, Blennerville and formerly of Railway Terrace, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Sunday at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
Kerry County Council has houses in its stock no one is willing to take
Kerry County Council has houses in its stock which no one is willing to take.The issue came before the recent meeting of South and...
Bilingual arts festival Éigse na Brideoige takes place from February 3rd
South Kerry's bilingual arts festival Éigse na Brideoige begins today and runs for the weekend.The festival, which has been running for 25 year, has...
Council turns down call by coach drivers to make Slea Head one-way
A call from coach drivers to make Slea Head in West Kerry a one-way traffic system has been turned down by the council.A delegation...