John Maher, Windmill Court, Blennerville and formerly of Railway Terrace, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Sunday at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR