John Maguire, Blossom Cottage, Kenneigh, Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this evening (Thurs 12th April) from 5.30pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8.15pm.  Requiem mass on Friday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

