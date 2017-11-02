John Layden – November 1st, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On ‘In Conversation’ this week, Joe’s guest is John Layden who spits his time between Waterville and Glenbeigh. John was a professional soccer player and then went on to teach Ancient Greek and Latin; he’s now learning Irish in South Kerry. John will tell his live story, about growing up near the mining area of South Yorkshire and life as a soccer player and teacher and ultimately moving to Kerry.

