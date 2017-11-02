John Layden – November 1st, 2017

On ‘In Conversation’ this week, Joe’s guest is John Layden who spits his time between Waterville and Glenbeigh. John was a professional soccer player and then went on to teach Ancient Greek and Latin; he’s now learning Irish in South Kerry. John will tell his live story, about growing up near the mining area of South Yorkshire and life as a soccer player and teacher and ultimately moving to Kerry.
Over 60 jobs to be created by Skellig Hotel development
Over 60 jobs are expected to be created with the development of an extension to the Dingle Skellig Hotel. Forty (40) of those jobs will...
Over 1,400 sign petition calling for action at accident blackspot on Killarney Bypass
Over 1,400 people have signed an online petition calling for action on the accident blackspot at the junction of Lewis Road and the Killarney...
Delegation from Kerry travelling to Berlin to promote tourism in the county
A delegation from Kerry is travelling to Berlin today to promote tourism in the county. Kerry County Council, Kerry Airport, Destination Kerry, local tourism partners,...
That’s Jazz – November 1st, 2017
This edition of That's Jazz includes Billie Holiday and Kurt Elling, big-band sounds from Jimmie Lunceford, new music from Paul Moran and Thelonious Monk,...
The Global Village – October 31st, 2017
JJ pays tribute to the late and legendary Fats Domino. Every second track is by the master. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_31_gv.mp3