John Lawlor, East End, Rathmore.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing tomorrow Thursday (March 1st) in the Adoration Chapel, Presentation Convent, Rathmore from 6 to 8 pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am at St. Josephs Church Rathmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Columbanus Hostpital, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR