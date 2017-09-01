Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 3pm. Followed by removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Annscaul. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Ballyheigue community in shock following tragic death
The community of Ballyheigue is in shock following the death of Alan Lucid who tragically drowned in The Netherlands in the early hours of...
MEPS call on regulatory hurdles to Shannon LNG to be removed
Three of the Ireland South MEPs have called on the Commission for Energy Regulation to remove regulatory hurdles blocking the Shannon LNG project. The multi-million-euro...
Protest held at Bank of Ireland in Tralee over decision not to include Irish...
A protest took place in Tralee this lunchtime over Bank of Ireland's decision not to include an Irish language option on newer Lodgement ATMs. The...
John Knightly, Ardrinane, Annascaul.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 3pm. Followed by removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Annscaul. Requiem mass...
Jeremiah Brendan Sheehy, Cricklewood, London & late of Meen, Listowel.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Listowel this Saturday at 11am for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial of ashes in St. John Paul II...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The build up to the 2017 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final continues with Galway and Waterford set to finalise their teams today. Tadhg de...
George Doyle Is Time Trial County Champion
George Doyle of Tralee Manor West iBike is the Time Trial County champion. He covered the 20km course in 27.36. Sliabh Luchra riders Richard Cleverly...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTS Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition Division 2 Churchill 4-12 Castleisland Desmonds 2-11 Division 3 Castlegregory 5-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-10 North Kerry Football U14 Div 2 Championship semi-final,...