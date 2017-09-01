John Knightly, Ardrinane, Annascaul.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 3pm.  Followed by removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Annscaul.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.

