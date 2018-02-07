John Kelly, Coolcuslough, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Friday morning at 10am   . Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu to East Kerry Mental Health Association.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR