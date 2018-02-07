John Kelly, Coolcuslough, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Friday morning at 10am . Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu to East Kerry Mental Health Association.
Latest News
Request for medical treatment for man charged in relation with Castleisland assault granted
A request for 'the appropriate psychiatric and medical' treatment has been granted to a man in custody charged in relation to a serious assault...
Waiting Six Weeks for Phone Line Repairs – February 7th, 2018
Some people in Moyvane have been waiting six weeks to have their phone connection repaired. Eir say they’ve a cable fault in the area,...
A Problem Shared – February 7th, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Tony and Val McGinley, join Jerry to give their perspectives on listeners’ dilemmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_07_prob.mp3
Ballydesmond Seeing Red Over Road Conditions – February 7th, 2018
A public meeting was held in Ballydesmond this week discuss to discuss the state of roads in the area. Treasa Murphy attended and brought...
Facing Addiction: A Mother’s Story of Hope – February 7th, 2018
A mother got in touch to tell Jerry her family’s story, how her son became addicted to alcohol, her own struggles and how the...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER West Ham have signed former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, three months after he was banned for kicking a supporter in the head. The 36-year-old...
3 Changes On Ireland Women’s Team For Clash With Italy
There are three changes to the Ireland women's team to face Italy at Donnybrook on Sunday. Nichola Fryday and Paula Fitzpatrick form a new-look...
Details Of Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Have Been Announced
The Route for Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has been announced today. The first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycle Racing season will take...