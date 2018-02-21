John Joseph Mc Carthy, Scarteen Park, Kenmare & late of Derryquinn, Tahilla, Sneem & Oxfordshire England.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.  Followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Tahilla arriving at 7pm approximately.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Funeral Immediately afterwards to Tahilla Cemetery.  Family flowers only please. Enquires to Drummond Brothers Undertakers Sneem.

