John ‘Johnny’ Sweeney, Seaview Terrace, Glenbeigh and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral home, Glenbeigh on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in  Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Irish Liver Foundation.

