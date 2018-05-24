John ‘Johnny’ Sweeney, Seaview Terrace, Glenbeigh and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral home, Glenbeigh on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to The Irish Liver Foundation.
Latest News
Cara Credit Union to phase out saving stamps – May 24th, 2018
Pat Duffy, manager Cara Credit Union and Suzanne Ennis Marketing & Business Development Manager on replacing the €2 saving stamps and machines with an...
Christy Leahy – May 23rd, 2018
On In Conversation from 6pm Joe McGill will be joined by founder member and president of St Brendan's park football club Christy Leahy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/INCONVO23.mp3
Áine’s Story – May 24th, 2018
Áine tells Jerry that she had an abortion which is something that she regrets. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/AineNo.mp3
Honouring Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Building IT Tralee’s Future – May 24th, 2018
Chairman of the IT Tralee Foundation Board, Dick Spring, and the foundation’s director, Ogie Moran, explained to Jerry the plans to honour the legendary...
Final Referendum Pitch: Yes Side – May 24th, 2018
Laura Harmon is with Together for Yes. This is her appeal to voters. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/LauraVoteYes.mp3
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract with the club. The Argentine's new deal will keep...
Top 15 Finish For Kerry’s Richard Maes In Stage 5 Of Ras Tailteann
Kerry rider, Richard Maes from the Killarney Team finished just outside the top 10 in today’s 5th stage of the Rás Tailteann from Glengarriff...
Community Games National Finals – Basketball Preview Part 2
Over 200 Kerry athletes will take part in the Community Games National Finals this weekend in University of Limerick. With a preview of the basketball...