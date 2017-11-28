John ‘Johnny’ O’Brien, Marian Terrace, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 29th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Barraduff, Killarney

