Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 29th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Barraduff, Killarney
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The new Tier 2 hurling competition created at the recent Special Congress will take on the name of the Joe McDonagh Cup after...
Ireland-South MEP votes to make driver assistance compulsory in new cars
An Ireland-South MEP has voted to make driver assistance compulsory in new cars. MEP Deirdre Clune, who is a member of the EU Transport Committee,...
John ‘Johnny’ O’Brien, Marian Terrace, Killarney
Southwest League Basketball Final Round Wrap
Southwest League Final Round Boys U19s; Mercy Mounthawk 71 Colaiste Na Sceilge 39 U16s; Mercy Mounthawk 44 Colaiste Na Sceilge 32
Trip to the Cottage – November 27th, 2017
Some great music & song from "Éigse Dhiarmuidín" - Paddy & Kevin Glackin, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Conal O Gráda, Peadar Ó Riada & Cór...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won't be sold in the January transfer window. Both players are out of contract in...