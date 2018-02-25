John (Johnny) O’ Connell, Parnell Place, Kenmare,and late of Marian Terrace, Killarney & Kenmare Carpets

Reposing at O’ She’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6;30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
As a tribute to the memory of Aodhan O’Connor we are using the Team of the Week space this week to remember his time...
Kerry Fianna Fáil Kerry Senator asked to apologise following tweet about meeting
A Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator has been reportedly asked to apologise following a tweet. The Sunday Independent today reports the Glencree Organisation has written to...
Margaret (Peggy) Carroll née O’ Connor, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. Requiem...
