John (Johnny) O’ Connell, Parnell Place, Kenmare,and late of Marian Terrace, Killarney & Kenmare Carpets

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ She’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6;30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR