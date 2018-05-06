John ‘Johnny’ Kissane, Knockasarnett, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to The Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Ardagh Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR