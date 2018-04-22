John (Johnny) Hickey, Shanaknuck, Millstreet, Co. Cork

Reposing in Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet tomorrow Monday from 6:30pm – followed by removal at 8:30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

