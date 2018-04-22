Reposing in Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet tomorrow Monday from 6:30pm – followed by removal at 8:30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
John (Johnny) Hickey, Shanaknuck, Millstreet, Co. Cork
Reposing in Tarrant's Funeral Home, Millstreet tomorrow Monday from 6:30pm - followed by removal at 8:30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster have been beaten 27-22 by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup semi-finals. Racing led the Irish province 24-3 at half-time in Bordeaux. Teddy Thomas...
Hannah Murphy née Nash, Behins, Listowel
Reposing at O' Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will...
Kerry Secure Draw In Final Minutes
Kerry left Mounthawk Park today with a draw on a scoreline of 2-2 at home to wexford this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity U17...
Sunday Club Football Championships Review
Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships Junior Semi-Final Lispole 1-12 Castlegregory 0-14 Jason O'Connor Reports Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final Annascaul 1-08 Listowel Emmets 0-18
