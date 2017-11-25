John ‘Johnny’ Galvin, Garrahadoo, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his home in Garraghadoo, Killorglin on Sunday from 3 to 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10am to St. James Church, Killorglin for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorlgin. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Heart Foundation.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR