reposing at his home in Garraghadoo, Killorglin on Sunday from 3 to 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10am to St. James Church, Killorglin for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorlgin. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Heart Foundation.
Latest News
Over €233,000 allocated to Family Resource Centres in Kerry
Funding of over €233,000 has been allocated to Family Resource Centres in Kerry. Facilities across the country are receiving over €2 million to fund small works...
Morning Sports Update
BOXING Cashen Vales's Heavyweight Kevin Cronin cruised into the semi-finals of the heavyweight division at the National Senor Boxing Championships in Dublin last night. He...
James ‘Jimmy’ McCarthy, Knocknacaheragh, Kilmorna, Listowel
reposing at his nephew Tom Sheehy's home on Sunday from 3pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh for 11.30am Requiem Mass....
John ‘Johnny’ Galvin, Garrahadoo, Killorglin
Prayer Meeting with Janice & Moss Carrig – Knocknagoshel Sun Nov 26th
A prayer meeting with Janice and Moss Carrig will take place in Knocknagoshel Church this Sunday at 3pm. Beautiful Music, Healing Service, Divine Mercy...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he's concerned Marouane Fellaini will leave at the end of the season. The Belgium midfielder will be out of...
Kerry Jockey Taken To Hospital After Ascot Fall
Jockey Bryan Cooper is hoping his injuries aren't 'too serious' after a fall at Ascot this afternoon. The Kerry rider has been taken to...