John (Johnny) Barrett, Árd Carraig, Caherslee, Tralee & formerly of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm – 6.15pm, followed by removal @ 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.