Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday (Sept.10th), from 5pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept.11th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery, Rusheen, Ballylongford.
Latest News
John (Johnney) Enright, Carrig Island, Ballylongford.
Thomas Brendan Falvey, (better known as Brendan Falvey), Laherdane, Ballybunion.
Reposing at his home on Sunday (Sept.10th), from 12pm - 7pm. Funeral Service at his home in Laherdane on Monday (Sept.11th), at 11am. Removal...
Sheila O’Shea (neé O’ Riordan), Togher, Cromane Upper, Killorglin.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday (Sept 10th) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal to The Star of The Sea Church,...
Scewbald Pony – September 8th, 2017
Actor Séamus Moran speaks about recruiting actors and crew for his film Scewbald Pony which will be filmed in Tralee next month. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_scewbald.mp3
How to make money off the internet – September 8th, 2017
On foot of ‘Batdad’ Jerry spoke to Adrian Weckler Technology editor with the Irish Independent about how to make money off the internet http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_batdad.mp3
Latest Sports
Munster Junior Cup Soccer Draw Is Made
Munster Junior Cup 2017/2018 1st Round 1. Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic . 2. Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic Fc . 3. Strand Road...
Evening Sports Update
Killorglin will be well represented in tomorrow’s Irish Offshore Rowing Championships in Arklow: Women's Singles (Monika Dukarska, Jessica Lee, Celine Kavanagh) Women's Quad (Cox...
Changes To Kerry Hurling Team For All-Ireland Final
There are two changes in personnel to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Under 21 B Hurling Championship Final. Brandon Barrett and Jack Goulding are...