John (Johnney) Enright, Carrig Island, Ballylongford.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday (Sept.10th), from 5pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept.11th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery, Rusheen, Ballylongford.

