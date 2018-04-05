reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Latest News
John Joe Wynne, Rattoo, Ballyduff
Should There be a Ban on the Sale of Smartphones to Minors? – April...
A mother contacted Jerry after finding out her 12-year-old spent €600 of her confirmation money on a smartphone. Grainia Long, CEO of the ISPCC,...
Things to Do in the Off Season: Scale the Himalayas! – April 5th, 2018
It’s just coming to the end of the off season for the hotel industry. And guess what occupied the time of Padraig McGillicuddy of...
Chronic Gambling Led Me to Steal €1.75m From My Employer – April 5th, 2018
Tony O’Reilly worked for An Post and was rising up the ranks within the company. But he was a compulsive gambler who stole from...
Nightmare Train Journey
Mags Kissane from Tralee had a journey to remember travelling on the train from Mallow to Tralee on Easter Sunday, Two men were removed...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The Kerry Ladies footballers are without a manager after Graham Shine stepped down last night. Owing to business and family commitments, he said he...
Kerry Community Games Preview
Neilus Collins has a preview of this weekend's Community Games events in Kerry
Under 14 County League Round-up
There was a busy programme of games last night in the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League and with all the results, here’s Damien...