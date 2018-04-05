John Joe Wynne, Rattoo, Ballyduff

reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

