John Joe O’Flaherty, Dromcunnig, Abbeydorney

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Friday (Dec 15th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Lung Foundation or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home. House private please.