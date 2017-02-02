John Joe O Driscoll, Rathconnell, Nurney, Kildare and late of Caherciveen, Co. Kerry

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his residence on Thursday from 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11 O Clock to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No Flowers please, Donations if desired to The Friends of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR