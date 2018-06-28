John Joe McElligott, Lartigue View, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of Duagh

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Listowel Community Hospital

