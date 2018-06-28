John Joe McElligott, Lartigue View, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of Duagh

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Listowel Community Hospital
SOCCER Colombia and Japan have made it through to the last-16 of the World Cup. Finishing top of Group H are Colombia following a...
Water supplies to be turned off in parts of Kerry this evening
Water supplies will be turned off in parts of Kerry this evening. Due to the increased demand during this period of warm and dry weather,...
Court hears alleged victim of Castleisland assault received multiple brain injuries
Tralee Circuit Court has heard the alleged victim of an assault received multiple brain injuries. Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, is facing...
Vodafone team investigating signal in Kerry
Vodafone says it is looking into complaints about mobile phone coverage in Kerry. It follows listeners contacting Radio Kerry about difficulties making phone calls today. The...
Man rescued from the water at Kells
A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the water at Kells. The incident occured at around 2:20 this afternoon. The rescue helicopter...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Senior Hurling League sponsored by Credit Union Division 2A Dr. Crokes received a Walk over from Kilgarvin Abbeydorney v Austin Stacks was called off and will be...
Kerry U20 Team To Face Cork
The Kerry Team has been announced to face Cork in the Munster Final this Friday in Austin Stack Park The team is as follows: 1...