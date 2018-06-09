John ‘Jackie’ O’ Connor, Kerins Park, Tralee and formerly of Church Street, Castleisland

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin, Killarney. House private please.
Cllr says Ballyheigue, Causeway and Ballyduff will be cut off if sand dune is...
A councillor says Ballyheigue, Causeway and Ballyduff will be cut off from the rest of North Kerry if immediate action is not taken to...
Carmel O’Leary chosen as Lily of Killarney 2018
The annual Lily of Killarney competition took place last night where hundreds gathered to cheer on and support 33 girls who represented local businesses...
Proposed wastewater treatment plant in Castlegregory currently under review
A proposed wastewater treatment plant in Castlegregory is currently under review. In 2016 Irish Water allocated €300,000 for the provision of a new plant in...
Clean Coasts Clean-Ups taking place this weekend in Kerry
Several beach clean-ups are taking place in Kerry this weekend. The Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week will see beach clean-ups in North, South and West Kerry. Clean-ups...
Kerry Community Games U10 Football & Grass Cycling Review
There was action in two different disciplines last night in Kerry Community Games. The last 4 of the U10 football and finals of grass cycling...
Kingdom Conclude Joe McDonagh Cup Campaign Today
Kerry’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign concludes today. The Kingdom, away to Antrim at 3 o’clock, can neither advance to the final nor be relegated from...
QPR Or CG Killarney For KDL Div 1A Honours Tonight
The Denny Division 1A League Final is down for decision this evening. At 7.30 it’s QPR against CG Killarney at Mounthawk Park. QPR enjoyed a one-nil...