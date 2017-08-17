Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.
John ‘Jackie’ Godley, Ballyfinogue, Rathanny, Tralee.
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Kerry travel to Bishopstown this evening to take on Cork City in The opening round of The U15 SSE Airtricity League at 7pm . ...
Gardaí renew appeal for information on Ballybunion man missing one year
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on a Ballybunion man missing for almost a year. 54-year old William Mulvihill hasn't been seen since Sunday...
Kerry TD says delayed hospital discharges and lost bed days are ‘unjustifiable’
A Kerry TD is calling on the HSE and the Government to deal with the challenge of delayed hospital discharges. Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil...
Mayo Manager Confident Both Keegan And Barrett Will Feature Against Kerry
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is confident both Lee Keegan and Chris Barrett will feature against Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland senior football semi-final. Both players have...
All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships Preview
ROWING The All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships take place in Donegal this weekend and Kerry Coastal Rowing will be represented in the biggest rowing championships...