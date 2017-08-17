John ‘Jackie’ Godley, Ballyfinogue, Rathanny, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

