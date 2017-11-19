Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Latest News
John Jackie Dan Jerry O’Connor, Mullaghmarkey, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will...
Masses take place to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
Masses taking place in the county today to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This year the Road Safety Authority are joining...
Martin Ferris will not be going forward for next election
Gerry Adams announced at the Sinn Fein party Ard Fheis that neither he nor Martin Ferris would be running for the Dáil in the...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures
FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round Tralee Dynamos 3-0 Crumlin United , Walkover . 2-00 Doughlas Hall v Killarney Athletic . Munster Junior...
Warriors Downed As Lakers Win
Garvey’s Warriors Tralee lost 80-71 to Templeogue in the Men’s Superleague. Alan Cantwell reports: Warriors Coach Mark Bernsen was disappointed that his side didn't repeat their...
Latest Sports
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures
FAI U17 Cup 3rd Round Tralee Dynamos 3-0 Crumlin United , Walkover . 2-00 Doughlas Hall v Killarney Athletic . Munster Junior...
Warriors Downed As Lakers Win
Garvey’s Warriors Tralee lost 80-71 to Templeogue in the Men’s Superleague. Alan Cantwell reports: Warriors Coach Mark Bernsen was disappointed that his side didn't repeat their...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
South Kerry Football Walshs Super Valu sponsored South Kerry Championship Skellig Rangers v Renard in Portmagee at 1.30 North Kerry Football Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship Eamon O...