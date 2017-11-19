John Jackie Dan Jerry O’Connor, Mullaghmarkey, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by private cremation.  No flowers please.  Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

