John (Jack Martin), Mulvihill, Glenalappa, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this (Thursday) evening from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Murhur, Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.