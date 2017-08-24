Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this (Thursday) evening from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Murhur, Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Post mortem to be carried out on climber found dead on Mount Brandon
A post mortem is expected to be carried out on the body of a hill walker found dead in Mount Brandon yesterday evening. The man,...
Rose of Tralee live coverage reachs over 1.5 million people
Live coverage of the Rose of Tralee over the two selection nights this week reached over 1.5 million people. That's according to figures released by...
An old dark grey “Tabby Cat” is missing from the Manor West Area, Tralee.
An Old Dark Grey "Tabby Cat" went missing from the Manor West area Tralee on Sunday August, 20th, last, could be in any area...
John (Jack Martin), Mulvihill, Glenalappa, Moyvane.
GAA Seamus McEnaney has stepped down after just a season in charge of the Wexford footballers. The Monanghan native has cited the rigors of travel...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
East Kerry will take on St Brendan's in this year's Keanes Super Valu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship Final. East Kerry overcame St.Kierans by one...
SOCCER England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has retired from international football. The Everton striker says manager Gareth Southgate called him this week to say he wanted...