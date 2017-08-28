John ‘Jack’ Keady, Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Spiddal, Co. Galway.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm.  Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert.

