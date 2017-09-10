John J ‘Johnnie’ Browne, East End and Main Street, Ballybunion and formerly of Church Street, Listowel

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Mhuire nursing home, Listowel.
Latest News
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
John J ‘Johnnie’ Browne, East End and Main Street, Ballybunion and formerly of Church...
reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Tuesday at 11 O...
Sheila Bermingham nee Brosnan, Ballymore West, Ventry
reposing at her home in Ballymore West on Monday from 3 to 6pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday at 11...
Kerry Golfer Looking Forward To PGA Cup
David Higgins is relishing the opportunity to play for his country once again and is backing his Great Britain & Ireland team-mates to rise...
Tadgmon Horse And Pony Races Review
Tadgmon Horse And Pony Races are on today. Jerry Daly reports
Latest Sports
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Golfer Looking Forward To PGA Cup
David Higgins is relishing the opportunity to play for his country once again and is backing his Great Britain & Ireland team-mates to rise...
Tadgmon Horse And Pony Races Review
Tadgmon Horse And Pony Races are on today. Jerry Daly reports