Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this Sunday (June 24th) afternoon from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.
Kerry U20s Team To Play Waterford Announced
GAELIC GAMES Jack O’Connor’s Under 20s will be the first of four Kerry teams taking to the field this weekend when they play Waterford...
John Dowling, Caherina & formerly St. John’s Park, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will...
John Herbert, Ballinaboula, Dingle & Effin, Co. Limerick.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Day 8 of the World Cup is underway with Denmark and Australia playing their second-round match in Group C. The game kicked-off at 1pm and...
Tralee man allegedly spat saliva and blood at garda
A Tralee man has been remanded in custody for alleged assault offences, including spitting saliva and blood at a garda. Gearoid Breen, of 57 Mitchels...
County Cycling Time Trial League Round 3 Preview
Over 30 riders will take to the roads between Tralee and Castleisland for the latest round of the Time-Trial League. Padraig Harnett reports