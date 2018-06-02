John Halpin, Shrone East, Listowel and late of London

reposing at his home on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Monday at 11 O Clock followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House. House Strictly private please.

