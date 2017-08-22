John Griffin, Cloughlea, Castlemaine and formerly of Liscannor, Co. Clare and Caherina Upper, Tralee

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in Kiltallagh Church on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.

