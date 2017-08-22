John Griffin, Cloughlea, Castlemaine and formerly of Liscannor, Co. Clare and Caherina Upper, Tralee

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in Kiltallagh Church on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry County Council gets help from Gardaí to tackle illegal dumping
Kerry County Council regularly carries out road-side checkpoints and inspections with Gardai around the county in a bid to tackle illegal dumping. It comes as...
Fenit water supply scheme removed from EPA remedial action list
Irish Water has confirmed that over 950 customers in Kerry have been removed from the EPA's Remedial Action List following the completion of upgrade...
‘Ciarraí’ Snapchat Geofilter downloaded over 76,000 times
The 'Ciarraí' Geofilter on Snapchat has been downloaded over 76,000 times. That's according to the latest data issued by Conradh na Gaeilge who say, as...
Mary O Carroll nee Butler, Skehanagh, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 6.15pm. Requiem mass in St. John's Church, Tralee on Thursday at 10...
Sean Riordan, Main Street, Miltown
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown on Thursday at 10.30am....
Latest Sports
Kerry To Announce All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final Team On Friday
Kerry will announce their team on Friday for the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final replay. The side to take on Mayo for the second time in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING Sligo is the destination for a seven-race jumps card this evening with the action beginning at 5.20. The most valuable contest on the...
Killarney Aim To Be Crowned Irish Senior Cup Champions
Killarney could this coming weekend be crowned the Irish Senior Cup champions. They’re among the sides competing at the Royal Curragh club. Friday morning begins with...