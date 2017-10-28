John Gerard Mc Mahon (better known as Sean Nolan) , Carrueragh, Kilmorna Listowel & Oaklands Nursing Home.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow (Sunday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday @ 12noon.  Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Knockanure.

