John ‘Frank’ O’Riordan, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & formerly of Currans, Farranfore.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge this afternoon (Wed Jan 3rd) from 3pm with Removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Mass at 7 o’clock. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 9am in the Dominican College Church followed by Mass in St. Therese & Colmcille’s Church, Currans, Farranfore at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone New Cemetery, Currans



