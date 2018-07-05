Reposing at his home Sandhill Road, Ballyheigue tomorrow Friday from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. House strictly private Friday evening from 7pm and Saturday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research Foundation. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Mary Kirby née Dalton, Parkanna, Athea, Co. Limerick
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm - with removal at 8pm to Athea Parish Church, Requiem Mass...
That’s Jazz – July 5th, 2018
That's Jazz this week includes Louis Jordan and Stan Kenton, anniversaries for Lee Morgan and Johnny Dodds, new music by Hendrik Meurkens and Marcus...
John Francis Guerin, Sandhill Road, Ballyheighue
Potential appeal on Kerry judge’s retirement needs to happen quickly
Any appeal against a decision not to allow an extension of time on the bench for Kerry District Court Judge James O'Connor would have...
Kerry farmer says drought is worst he has ever seen
A Kerry vegetable farmer says the current drought is the worst he has ever seen. Paudie Hanafin grows broccoli, sprouts, swedes and cauliflower on his...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Golf Padraig Harrington is just 1 shot off the lead on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The Dubliner has hit consecuitive...
Killarney Athletic 7 a side Knockout Stage Draw
Fixtures Week 3 Please check Killarney Athletic Facebook and website for updates and changes to fixtures Monday 9th July Pitch 1 6.45 U16 Dan...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Credit Union County Senior Hurling League Division 2A, Venue: Lewis Road (Dr Crokes), (Round 3), Dr Crokes 6-15 Ballyheigue 3-8 East Kerry Junior League Division...