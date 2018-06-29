John Francie Murphy, Killaha East, Kenmare.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare this evening (Fri June 29th) from 5pm.  Removal at 8.15pm to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to RNLI, Castletownbere.

