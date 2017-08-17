John Fitzpatrick – August 16th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On ‘In Conversation’ this week, Joe McGIll’s guest is Ballinskelligs native John Fitzpatrick. Hear John’s great success story about moving back to Ballingkelligs as a child from New York and about returning to the Big Apple where he went on to establish ‘Gotham Drywall’ which employs 300 people. A great insight into being Irish in New York and much much more.

