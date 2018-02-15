John Diony O’Connor In Conversation – February 14th, 2018

Brexit to impact every aspect of agriculture in Kerry – in particular cheese and...
Kerry TDs declare property and other interests under ethics legislation
Kerry’s five TDs have declared interests in property, companies and shares as part of the submission to the Register of Dáil Members' Interests. The list...
Kerry Health Forum member brands HSE a “monster”
A Kerry member of the HSE South Health Forum has branded the HSE a “monster”. The comments follow a record-high number of 35 patients on...
No to TV Pay Per View Model to Watch GAA – February 15th, 2018
Former Wexford hurler, Diarmuid Lyng, spoke to Jerry about the online campaign he’s helped launch against the pay-per-view model. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_gaa.mp3
Ballyheigue’s Shadow Sea Land That Inspired WB Yeats – February 15th, 2018
Diarmuid Kearney spoke to local historian, Brian McMahon, about the wonderful myths and legends of Ballyheigue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_BHF.mp3
That’s Jazz – February 14th, 2018
