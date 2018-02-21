John Daly, Geragh, Farranfore & formerly of Kilsarcan, Currow.

Reposing at Killeentierna Pastoral Centre, Currow tomorrow Thursday (Feb 22nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of St. Therese & St. Colmcille, Currans. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.