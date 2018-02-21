John Daly, Geragh, Farranfore & formerly of Kilsarcan, Currow.

Reposing at Killeentierna Pastoral Centre, Currow tomorrow Thursday (Feb 22nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of St. Therese & St. Colmcille, Currans. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his side to face Wales on Sunday. Kerry's Ciara O'Connor and Leah Lyons are...
Kerry TDs meeting An Post about future of Glencar Post Office
Kerry TDs are meeting with An Post management today about the future of Glencar Post Office. An Post is currently considering the future provision of...
Kerry based Personal Insolvency Practitioner welcomes comments of Master of the High Court
A Kerry-based Personal Insolvency Practitioner has welcomed the intervention of the Master of the High Court in the mortgage arrears crisis. Edmund Honohan hit out...
New Killarney Community Nursing Unit expected to be built by end of 2021
The new Community Nursing Unit for Killarney is expected to be built by the end of 2021 at the latest. That's according to the HSE...
Conscious Cup Campaign being launched in Killarney
Changing people's attitudes towards using disposable drinks cups is the aim of a new campaign in Killarney. The Conscious Cup Campaign, which is spearheaded by...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is facing a big decision over Tadhg Furlong. It looks like the influential prop is loosing his race to be...
Tralee CBS Captain Reflects On Their Path To Saturday’s Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
Tralee CBS captain Michael Kelliher says getting to a Corn Ui Mhuiri Final is just as difficult as trying to win it. They come up...