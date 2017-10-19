John Daly, Boherascrub, Buttevant Co. Cork and late of Annagh Castlemaine

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home Buttevant today from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Lisgriffin Church.  Requeim mass will take on tomorrow Friday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice Cork.

