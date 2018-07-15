John Curtin, Sandville, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening (July 16th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John.s Cemetery, Castleisland.

