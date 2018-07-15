John Curtin, Sandville, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening (July 16th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John.s Cemetery, Castleisland.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Justice Minister “confident” in sanctioned North Kerry solicitor
The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is confident that a North Kerry solicitor who has been sanctioned by the law society, remains qualified to...
Marianne Walsh, Cloondara, Oakpark and formerly Walsh Bros. & The Vogue, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will...