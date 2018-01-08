John Cronin, 30 St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Castleisland.
Latest News
All non-urgent elective procedures curtailed in bid to tackle overcrowding
The Health Minister's says it's time to break the cycle of overcrowding in the health service. Simon Harris was speaking after it was agreed all...
Two men appear before Killarney court charged with handling stolen property
Two men have been remanded in custody at Killarney District Court after being charged with handling stolen property. They were before Judge James O'Connor at...
Dingle gardaí investigating assault on New Year’s morning
Gardaí in Dingle are investigating an assault on New Year's Day morning. A man was punched and pushed to the ground outside the An Droichead...
OPW warns of ‘absolute dangerous nature’ of Dunbeg Fort following storm
The Office of Public Works said it cannot emphasise enough the absolute dangerous nature of Dunbeg Fort at this time and asks that all...
BT Young Scientist – January 8th, 2018
3 Young Scientists from St Brendan's College, Killarney are preparing to head to Dublin with their project focused on deer and road safety http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_08_youngsci.mp3
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RACING Thistlecrack has been ruled out of this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup. Trainer Colin Tizzard has confirmed the 2016 King George winner will miss the...
Two Kerry Sides Looking Forward To Home Ties In Round 4 Of Munster Junior...
Two Kerry sides are looking forward to home ties in Round 4 of the Munster Junior Cup later this month. Killarney Celtic will host Ballingarry...
Kerry Manager Pleased At Second Half Performance In Munster Hurling League
Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor says his side produced a very encouraging second half performance against Limerick in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling...