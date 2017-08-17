Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association.
John Fitzpatrick – August 16th, 2017
On 'In Conversation' this week, Joe McGIll's guest is Ballinskelligs native John Fitzpatrick. Hear John's great success story about moving back to Ballingkelligs as...
John Cremin, ‘Mountain View’, Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney
GAA Tipperary official Fergal Horgan will take charge of this year's All Ireland hurling final meeting of Waterford and Galway. Horgan's already refereed this year's...
Killarney Friary selected to run international project
A new international project being run in the Irish Franciscan Order in Killarney is being hailed as an important step for the order. Men from...
Ballymacelligott woman aims to highlight sepsis following death of husband
A local woman aims to highlight the life-threatening condition sepsis, following the death of her husband. 37-year-old golf professional Liam Duggan lived in Ballymacelligott with his...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Kerry travel to Bishopstown this evening to take on Cork City in The opening round of The U15 SSE Airtricity League at 7pm . ...
Mayo Manager Confident Both Keegan And Barrett Will Feature Against Kerry
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is confident both Lee Keegan and Chris Barrett will feature against Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland senior football semi-final. Both players have...