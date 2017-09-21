John Corkery, Connolly Park, Tralee and Muchenaugh, Lixnaw

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry teenager wins two awards at National Ploughing Championships
A 16-year-old from Castlemaine has scooped two awards in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships. Jack Nagle, who is a student...
Why the Irish do Death Well: In Praise of the Wake and Radio Death...
Scottish author, Kevin Toolis, whose parents came from Ireland, has written ‘My Father’s Wake: How the Irish Teach Us to Live, Love and Die’. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_20_death.mp3
‘We’re Not All Greedy & Grasping’: Landlords Have Their Say – September 21st, 2017
Mary told Jerry of her experience as a landlady and Fintan McNamara of the Residential Landlords’ Association says he believes landlords are being scapegoated...
I was Force Fed – September 21st, 2017
Sinn Féin MLA, Gerry Kelly, spoke to Jerry about the launch of a new book on Ireland’s hunger strikers, including Thomas Ashe. Gerry Kelly,...
€727,000 funding for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry
727,000 in funding has been allocated for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry. The money will allow for the repair and improvement of small roads and...
Latest Sports
Ballybunion Win AIG Junior Cup
GOLF It's been another great day for Ballybunion Golf Club. The have claimed Junior Cup honours on day two of the AIG Cups and Shields finals...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Declan Bonner is on the verge of being named the new Donegal Senior Football manager. A special county committee meeting this Friday...
Kerry Boxer Beaten At The European Championships
Kerry’s Patrick McCarthy has missed out on a medal at the European Championships in Bulgaria today. McCarthy was beaten by a Russian boxer over the...