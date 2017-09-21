John Corkery, Connolly Park, Tralee and Muchenaugh, Lixnaw

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.

