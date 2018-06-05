John Coolahan, Main St., Tarbert & Dublin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert from 6pm to 8pm tomorrow Wednesday.
Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert.  Requiem mass fwill take place at 11am on Thursday.  Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR