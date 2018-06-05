John Coolahan, Main St., Tarbert & Dublin.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert from 6pm to 8pm tomorrow Wednesday.
Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass fwill take place at 11am on Thursday. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Frank ‘Dan’ Ahern, Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick & formerly of Ballysheedy & Knocknagoshel.
Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at Donoughmore Church on Thursday morning for 11am requiem...
Newcastlewest To Host Kerry’s Munster U20 Football Opener
Newcastlewest is to play host to Kerry’s EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship opener. The ¼ Final against Limerick will be played on Friday June...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United have moved a step closer to making their first signing of the summer. Jose Mourinho's side have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Kenmare (Photo is of President’s Prize presentation at Kenmare, of winner Kieran Chinoy receiving his prize from President Sean Daly) Presidents Prize Results after a 9-Hole Playoff...
