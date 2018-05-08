John Clifford, Lake Road, Cromane, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (May 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Chemotherapy Day Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Irish Olympian and silver medalist Ken Egan, musician Shane Mc Vicker and singer song...
Irish Olympian and silver medalist Ken Egan, musician Shane Mc Vicker and singer song writer Carly C will be sharing their own inspirational recovery...
Female Jack Russell with one brown sport on her back and brown marking on...
Female Jack Russell with one brown sport on her back and brown marking on half of face is missing from the Knocknagoshel area since...
Permission sought for 58 houses in Tralee
Planning permission is being sought for 58 houses in Tralee. Stillwater Investments Limited has applied to Kerry County Council to construct the development off the...
Killarney graveyard to open by end of the month
Killarney's long awaited new public graveyard is due to open for burials by the end of this month. Responding to a motion from Cllr Brendan...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16s football Division 3 Final: Castleisland Desmonds lost to John Mitchels 3-10 to 0-13 Division 1 Semi Finals Na Gaeil 2-12...
Latest Sports
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16s football Division 3 Final: Castleisland Desmonds lost to John Mitchels 3-10 to 0-13 Division 1 Semi Finals Na Gaeil 2-12...
Morning Sports Update
SNOOKER Mark Williams has won the World Snooker Championship for the third time after beating John Higgins in the final. The Welshman withstood an incredible...
Cork Minors name their side for Semi-Final clash with Kerry
Cork have named their side for tonight’s Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final against Kerry. The defending champions Kerry welcome Cork to Tralee in...