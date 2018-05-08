John Clifford, Lake Road, Cromane, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (May 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal Thursday morning to the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Chemotherapy Day Unit at University Hospital Kerry.