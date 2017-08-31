Johnny Carroll, Doon, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s funeral Home North Circular Road tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit c/o Kerry University Hospital.
Latest News
County Championship Time Trial Preview
The County Championship Time Trial take place this evening. The action gets underway in the Ballymac area around 6.45 Previewing, Padraig Harnett............
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool have confirmed the signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. The Reds have paid 35 million pounds for the 24 year...
Man who died in crash on Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road is named locally
The man who died in a crash on the Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road on Wednesday has been named locally. Johnny Carroll from Doon Tralee was...
Census finds high volume of Kerry people use car to get to work
Over 36 thousand (36, 451) people in Kerry drive to work. That's according to the latest data released by the CSO following last year's Census. Data...
Theresa Kennedy (née Wallace), Main St., Annascaul
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, Friday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Followed by removal at 6pm, to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Funeral on...
Latest Sports
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
The Lee Strand U-16 County Football Championship took place last evening. Preliminary Round Kenmare District 4.21 St Brendans 3.16 Cup Quarter Finals ...