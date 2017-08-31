Johnny Carroll, Doon, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s funeral Home North Circular Road tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit c/o Kerry University Hospital.

